The Edge of Jazz 8/16/26
A warm, worldly jazz set blending Brazilian rhythms, spiritual themes, and lyrical reflections—featuring Andrew Kim, Antonio Adolfo, Douyé, and Elias Haslanger.
A warm, worldly jazz set blending Brazilian rhythms, spiritual themes, and lyrical reflections—featuring Andrew Kim, Antonio Adolfo, Douyé, and Elias Haslanger.
- Jaana Narsipur - In Your Eyes
- Andrew Kim - Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego
- Elias Haslanger - Faith in Family
- Lisa Rich - Ancient Footprints
- Allan Hirt - Corcovado
- Antonio Adolfo - Zah Toom Toom
- Douyé - Autumn in New York
- Jim Donica Quintet - Mo's Rumba