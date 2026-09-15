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Access Utah

The truth behind a deadly self-help retreat on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:05 PM MDT
A graphic includes a picture of a woman with grey hair. She wears a green blouse and poses outside. On the other side of the graphic is the cover of "Plastic Shaman" by Annette McGivney.
Annette McGivney
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Graphic by Spencer Wilkinson, Utah Public Radio

On this episode, we talk with journalist Annette McGivney about her book "Plastic Shaman."

In October 2009, more than fifty people attended a $10,000-per-person wellness retreat led by a celebrity self-help guru. For these enlightenment seekers, their time in Sedona, Arizona, culminated in a fake Native American sweat lodge ceremony. Three of them would not make it out alive.

Annette McGivney says this tragedy exposes the dangerous truth about the booming $2 trillion wellness industry where promises of spiritual awakening and financial success often mask dangerous practices underpinned by cultural appropriation and commodification of nature.

Annette McGivney is an award-winning author of five nonfiction books, including "Pure Land," winner of the National Outdoor Book Award. She taught journalism at Northern Arizona University and is a longtime reporter for Outside, Backpacker, The Guardian, Runners World, and Arizona Highways. She lives in Cortez, Colorado.

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Access Utah Native American IssueswellnessArizona
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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