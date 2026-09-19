Air quality and the Olympics on Access Utah

Three Utah State University professors have published a report in the journal Sustainability and Climate Change titled, "The Utah 2034 Winter Olympics: Leaving a Lasting Clean Air Legacy."

They say that the coming Olympic games in Utah can be a spur to action on air quality and they have eight recommendations on how to clear up Utah’s air by 2034 including more use of electric vehicles, making buildings more efficient, expanding renewable energy, and restoring the Great Salt Lake.

Edwin Stafford is professor of marketing in the USU Huntsman School of Business.

Roslynn Brain is a sustainable communities professor and extension specialist at USU.

Randy Martin is professor in the USU department of civil and environmental engineering.

