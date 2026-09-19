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Access Utah

Air quality and the Olympics on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
A view of the Salt Lake Valley with a visible layer of pollution in the air.
Salil
/
Adobe Stock

Three Utah State University professors have published a report in the journal Sustainability and Climate Change titled, "The Utah 2034 Winter Olympics: Leaving a Lasting Clean Air Legacy."

They say that the coming Olympic games in Utah can be a spur to action on air quality and they have eight recommendations on how to clear up Utah’s air by 2034 including more use of electric vehicles, making buildings more efficient, expanding renewable energy, and restoring the Great Salt Lake.

Edwin Stafford is professor of marketing in the USU Huntsman School of Business.

Roslynn Brain is a sustainable communities professor and extension specialist at USU.

Randy Martin is professor in the USU department of civil and environmental engineering.

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Access Utah Utah State University2034 Winter OlympicsAir QualityUtah Air Quality
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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