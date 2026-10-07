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Language, war, and belonging with Moudi Sbeity on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM MDT
The book cover of "Habibi Means Beloved: A Queer Memoir on War, Stuttering, and Belonging" by Moudi Sbeity.
University of Utah Press

On this episode, we talk with Moudi Sbeity about their new memoir, "Habibi Means Beloved: A Queer Memoir on Stuttering, War, and Belonging," and their new poetry collection "Alhamdulillah Anyway," poems on language, land, and war.

Born into a Muslim family from a small Lebanese village, Moudi Sbeity came of age at the intersection of war, displacement, and difference. Queer, with a stutter, and often on the margins of belonging, Sbeity survived the conflicts that fractured their homeland and family before arriving in Utah as an 18-year-old evacuee. From there, Sbeity transformed anonymity into advocacy as plaintiff in Kitchen v. Herbert, the landmark case that secured marriage equality across the 10th Circuit, and as founder of the celebrated Salt Lake City queer-friendly restaurant Laziz Kitchen. Yet behind these outward triumphs, Moudi Sbeity felt an inner call to return to their roots through writing and poetry.

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Access Utah Access Utah BookswarImmigrants and RefugeesPoetry
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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