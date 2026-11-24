The bedrock of freedom of speech in the United States is “freedom for the thought that we hate.” Indeed, the United States has no hate speech laws, and no other country in the world protects the right to express hate so vigorously. Yet every time an act of violence results from a racist screed or hate group posting, there are renewed calls to enact hate speech laws.

In her book, "Hate Speech: The Legal and Cultural History of an American Dilemma," historian Samantha Barbas argues that, however emotionally appealing they may seem, hate speech laws undermine civil rights and democracy.

Samantha Barbas is professor of law and Aliber Family Chair at the University of Iowa College of Law and the author of seven previous books on mass media and free speech history, including "Actual Malice: Civil Rights and Freedom of the Press in New York Times v. Sullivan."