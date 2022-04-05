Ask An Expert: include water-efficient practices in April gardening plans

As drought concerns in Utah continue this year, it’s important to begin the gardening season with water-efficient practices in mind. USU Extension provides a website with drought information and resources at drought.usu.edu. Topics include in-home water conservation, landscape and garden water conservation, range and livestock drought resources, crops resources, economic resources available during a drought, and general information on water conservation. In addition is the Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping website, cwel.usu.edu. It includes information about the webinar series “Water Well with CWEL,” designing a water-wise landscape, the #Wait2Water campaign, and more.

Keeping water-efficient practices in mind, consider these tips as you prepare your yard and garden this year. Included are links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.