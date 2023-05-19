LDS wealth on ‘60 Minutes,’ LGBTQ walkouts and more on Behind the Headlines

This week in Utah news: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a “60 Minutes” episode about its investment portfolio was based on “unfounded allegations.” LGBTQ+ students in Utah County walk out to protest the school board’s silence on removing pride flags. And Kennecott’s tailings may creep even closer to Magna homes.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Courtney Tanner and Alixel Cabrera, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.