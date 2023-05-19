© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS wealth on ‘60 Minutes,’ LGBTQ walkouts and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT
Nielsen-on-_60-Minutes_-500x281.jpg
CBS News
David Nielsen, a former senior portfolio manager with the LDS Church’s investment wing who turned whistleblower, talks to correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi on “60 Minutes.”

This week in Utah news: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a “60 Minutes” episode about its investment portfolio was based on “unfounded allegations.” LGBTQ+ students in Utah County walk out to protest the school board’s silence on removing pride flags. And Kennecott’s tailings may creep even closer to Magna homes.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Courtney Tanner and Alixel Cabrera, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
