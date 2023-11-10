© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Homeless shelter concern, rural county in panic and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST
The Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, when a public open house was held.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, when a public open house was held.

Salt Lake City businesses allege that the Gail Miller Homeless Center is under “gross mismanagement.” A rural Utah county “hit the panic button” when a big employer left; Here’s what happened next. And a deaf Utah teacher shares videos about life with cochlear implants.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Behind the Headlines
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
