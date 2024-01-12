© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Anti-DEI push, school closures and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:46 AM MST
Three people sit behind tables while a person in the foreground appears to read something into a microphone.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Members of the Salt Lake City School Board listen to public comment Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, as they prepare to vote on closing four elementary schools.

At least three Republican state lawmakers are working on proposals for Utah’s upcoming legislative session that could target college diversity offices and hiring efforts. Four Salt Lake City elementary schools will permanently shut down, taking effect at the start of the next academic year. And you can almost eat Salt Lake City’s bad air — what hosting the Olympics would do about it.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

