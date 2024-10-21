Great Salt Lake arsenic concentration concerns and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham and Jose Davila IV, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including House Speaker Mike Schultz calling for a 10% budget cut for Utah colleges.

