Behind the Headlines

Great Salt Lake arsenic concentration concerns and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 21, 2024 at 8:45 AM MDT
Dust blowing off the Great Salt Lake blurs mountains in the background of a marshy wetland. A wooden fence can be seen in front on the top of a small hill.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Dust blows off the Great Salt Lake past Antelope Island on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. New studies show how dust from the Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed may be harming public health.

Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham and Jose Davila IV, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including House Speaker Mike Schultz calling for a 10% budget cut for Utah colleges.

LINKS:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/10/15/utah-lawmakers-discuss-10-higher/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2024/10/16/studies-great-salt-lake-dust-is/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2024/10/15/slcs-jordan-river-trail-how-did/

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
