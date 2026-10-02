Dropping birth rates, Trevor Lee's felony charges, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Tamarra Kemsley join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including state Rep. Trevor Lee being charged with four felonies related to alleged mortgage fraud, a rundown of Utah's 1st Congressional District debate, and dropping birth rates among LDS church members.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

Tom Williams has retired from Utah State University and Utah Public Radio. He is now hosting Behind the Headlines in a volunteer capacity and does not represent UPR or USU.