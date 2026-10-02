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Behind the Headlines

Dropping birth rates, Trevor Lee's felony charges, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:43 PM MDT
A man in a suit speaks into a microphone.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Rep. Trevor Lee, running for reelection, addresses delegates during the Davis County Republican Party nominating convention at Syracuse High School on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Lee resigned his seat Monday after criminal charged were filed against him.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Tamarra Kemsley join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including state Rep. Trevor Lee being charged with four felonies related to alleged mortgage fraud, a rundown of Utah's 1st Congressional District debate, and dropping birth rates among LDS church members.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

Tom Williams has retired from Utah State University and Utah Public Radio. He is now hosting Behind the Headlines in a volunteer capacity and does not represent UPR or USU.

Tags
Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneUtah State Legislature1st Congressional DistrictLDS
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams