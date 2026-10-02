WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional District Debate with Celeste Maloy and Kent Udell

On Friday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 3rd Congressional District Debate, featuring Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kent Udell.

This will be the first general election since Utah adopted its new congressional map. Maloy and Udell are running to represent eastern and southern Utah, along with parts of the Wasatch Front, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Join Utah Public Radio for the other upcoming debates:



Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 4 Debate with Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Johnny Larson

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Debate with Democrat Peter Crosby and Republican Blake Moore

Or watch the Congressional District 1 Debate: