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WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional District Debate with Celeste Maloy and Kent Udell

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT

On Friday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 3rd Congressional District Debate, featuring Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kent Udell.

This will be the first general election since Utah adopted its new congressional map. Maloy and Udell are running to represent eastern and southern Utah, along with parts of the Wasatch Front, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Join Utah Public Radio for the other upcoming debates:

  • Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 4 Debate with Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Johnny Larson
  • Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Debate with Democrat Peter Crosby and Republican Blake Moore

Or watch the Congressional District 1 Debate:

Tuesday, September 29th at 6:00 p.m. 1st Congressional District General Election Debate. Ben McAdams (D). Riley Owen (R).
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Politics
Watch Utah's 1st Congressional Debate with Ben McAdams and Riley Owen
Emily Colby
Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen are running to represent the Salt Lake City area in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tags
Politics Celeste Maloy2026 ElectionsUtah Debate Commission
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby