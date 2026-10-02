A Utah Democrat and Republican walk into a debate — and largely agree

Utah voters heard an unusual amount of agreement earlier this week between a Republican and Democrat running for Congress.

The closely watched race for Utah’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District is a result of a yearslong legal battle over redistricting. Last year, a Utah judge ultimately ordered a new congressional map that created one Democratic-leaning district in northern Salt Lake County and three Republican-leaning districts.

But despite competing for one of Utah’s most closely watched congressional seats, Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen spent much of their general election debate finding common ground.

When asked about tariffs, Owen said he generally supports free trade, while leaving room for targeted tariffs to protect critical American industries.

Former Congressman and Salt Lake County Mayor McAdams responded, “I think I largely agree. What we've seen is haphazard tariffs that have not been driving any real policy goals. It seems that they've been ego and vengeance-driven and not focused on you know shoring up key segments of the U.S. economy.”

And that wasn’t an isolated moment.

Both candidates supported congressional term limits and a ban on stock trading by members of Congress. They also found common ground on regulating artificial intelligence and protecting the Great Salt Lake.

Some of Owen's positions departed from what voters might expect from a Republican candidate. The Navy Reserve intelligence officer supported tax incentives for employers that offer paid maternity leave and called for expanding renewable energy alongside sources like nuclear power. He also voiced support for Obama-era immigration enforcement.

“The Obama approach was to have tiered systems of getting the most dangerous, most violent out," Owen said, "and then going down to people with criminal records who are still engaged in activity that's not conducive to healthy and constructive American society.”

But that common ground only went so far.

One of the sharpest exchanges came over Medicaid and food assistance.

McAdams criticized new federal work requirements, arguing they create bureaucratic hurdles that can push eligible people off Medicaid.

Owen defended the requirements, saying assistance should be available to people who are working, studying, training, or volunteering — with exemptions for those who can't.

“Ben, can I just ask: What happened to the party of Bill Clinton? Work requirements were a hallmark of the welfare programs there, and Democrats lined up to support that," Owen said. "I don't know what changed.”

McAdams pushed back, arguing the new requirements were designed to reduce Medicaid enrollment.

“What changed is that they’re not trying to get people healthcare and get back to work." he said. "They’re trying to create a maze for the simple purpose of getting them off the Medicaid rolls — of passing costs on to regular people.”

Their approaches also differed on Social Security — though both agreed the benefits should be protected. McAdams proposed applying Social Security taxes again to income above $350,000. Owen rejected raising taxes and instead proposed investing Social Security funds in the stock market.

In his closing statement, Owen summed up how he sees the broader difference between the two of them.

“Ben and I aren't adversaries," Owen said. "There's two patriots on this stage who care about Utah and care about America. And sure we disagree on how we should do that …. Ben wants bigger government and to raise your taxes. I want a more efficient government.”

After the debate, McAdams cautioned against reading too much into their agreement on the stage.

“It's great that we had a lot to agree on, but it's not just about what people say, it's what they actually do," he said. "I would hope that if he were elected he would follow through on the person that appeared on this debate tonight.”