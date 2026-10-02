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Utah State holds a cow milking competition

Utah Public Radio | By Alexa Young
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
Someone stands between two cows.
Alexa Young
/
UPR
On Tuesday, people competed in a cow milking competition at Utah State University.

People gathered at the Utah State University Caine Dairy Farm Tuesday to sign up for a chance to milk one of four cows for this year's Quinney College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Cow Milking Competition.

Each group of four took a chance to milk a cow for 30 seconds. The goal was to get the most amount of milk before the timer buzzes and anyone was welcome to sign up.

“I've never milked a cow before, but I've heard a lot about it. And my mom used to grow up on a farm, so I was channeling her energy," said Malia Tolley, a third-year student studying plant science at the university.

Tolley said she milked 1.23 ounces.

Not everyone was able to get milk due to some challenges, like some of the cows kicking buckets away.

“Like this is weirdly something I've always wanted to do, and then I wasn't even able to touch her,” said Amelya Holfeltz.

Not only students milked the cows. The college's dean, Derek McLean, also planned to milk a cow.

“It's great that our students are getting out, getting to know each other, and just having these experiences together," McLean said.

Attendees also had the chance to rope a dummy, as in the practice of roping a steer at a rodeo.

Aggie Ice Cream is one of the products that come from the dairy’s cow herd, and free ice cream was available at the event.
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Alexa Young
I am studying journalism and Asian studies at USU. I grew up in Virginia and because of that love the trees and water. I became a journalist because I think people are the most fascinating thing to learn about.
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