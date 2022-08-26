© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Cropping Up

Cropping Up: Buy Produce for Your Neighbor

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT
In the third episode of Cropping Up, we continue our conversation on specialty crops, their health benefits and how they help us access fresh food.

Host Emma Parkhurst, health and wellness expert for USU’s Davis County extension office, introduces us to a program called ’Buy Produce for Your Neighbor’. Learn how specialty crops, farmers markets and Utah food pantries all play a pivotal role in increasing Utahans accessibility of fresh produce from Utah growers.

Support for UPR’s Cropping Up is made possible with support from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute, Create Better Health Utah and Utah Public Radio.

Cropping Up UPRFood and DrinkSpecialty CropsFarmer's MarketAgricultureUtah Food Bank
Emma Parkhurst
