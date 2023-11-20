Eating the Past: Arancini and suppli

This is Laura Gelfand, and today I’ll be continuing our explorations in the wide world of dumplings with two Italian

variations on the theme: arancini and suppli.

While you may not find them very often in the US, these rice-based, fried dumpling snacks are ubiquitous in Sicily

and in and around Rome, where the golden globes glisten enticingly in the windows of shops called friggitoria that

sell fried foods. They are also commonly found on menus in most trattorias and pizzerias.

So what are they? Arancini are made of prepared arborio rice—the kind used for risotto—wrapped around a filling,

dipped in egg and breadcrumbs, and fried a golden brown. Arancini are typically filled with a meat-based tomato stew

called a ragu, but they can also be stuffed with cheese, peas, mushrooms, pistaccios, or eggplant.

Their name, arancini is derived from their shape and color, which resembles an orange, or ananci in the Sicilian dialect.

Like the scotch eggs that Tammy Proctor discussed on this show a couple weeks ago, arancini are a convenient way to

pack a complete meal for travel, and that has surely contributed to their lasting appeal.

Arancini are first found in Sicily in the 10th century when the island was under Arab rule, so they are probably related to

kibbeh, from the Levant. While they are now available year around, it is traditional in Palermo, Siracusa, and Trapani to eat

them on December 13, which is the feast of Santa Lucia.

Serving arancini on the Saint’s Feast Day commemorates the 1646 arrival of a supply ship filled with grain, which saved

many people from a dire famine. One quick aside, Santa Lucia (or Saint Lucy) is an early fourth century virgin martyr saint

from Siracusa.

Art history students love her because she is particularly easy to recognize in works of art from the fifteenth century on

thanks to her striking attribute: two eyes on a plate. There are several origin stories for this iconography, but my favorite is

that Lucy, who had consecrated her virginity to God, had a persistent suitor who admired her eyes so she gouged them

out. When her body was prepared for burial it was discovered that her eyes had been restored. This is why she became the

patron saint of eye diseases.

But back to dumplings! Ok, so in Sicily we have arancini, they can be round, or sometimes conical, a shape inspired by the

local volcano, Mt. Etna. Rome has its own variation on these fried rice balls which are called suppli. This Roman appetizer is

usually filled with mozzarella, or some other cheese, and they are typically served with a tomato sauce. You might think of it

as a bit like fried, cheesy breadsticks, but way, way better.

The name suppli first appears in the 19th century and has a charming French origin; it is derived from the French term for

surprise, “en surprise,” in Italian, suppli. You eat them with your hands and when you pull the two halves apart, the melted

cheese stretches, giving them yet another wonderful name, suppli al telefono, or “telephone style suppli,” in reference to

old-fashioned telephones with cords that attach the handset to the base.

No matter which version you try, these Italian dumplings are absolutely delicious.

