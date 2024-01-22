Eating the Past: Golden syrup dumpling

This is Tammy Proctor, and this season on Eating the Past, we have

already seen that defining dumplings is hard. We’ve featured fried,

frittered, baked, stuffed, boiled, and you name it – kinds of foods.

One of the overlaps seems to be with doughnuts – like dumplings,

they are made of dough and often stuffed, they can be made with

cheap ingredients and they certainly count as comfort food. So today

I want to feature a doughnut-like food that in Australia is called a

dumpling—the golden syrup dumpling.

Despite their name – golden syrup dumplings – which are based around a

product exported throughout the British empire, golden syrup, these

little delicacies may have actually come to Australia with Chinese

laborers.

They look a lot like doughnuts, but two things place them

more squarely in the dumpling category – they are steamed and they are

stuffed with things like red bean paste.

These steamed, stuffed morsels are then drenched in syrup, making them

resemble a number of Chinese sweetened dumplings or buns. Since many

Chinese laborers traveled to Australia in the 19th and 20th centuries to find

work, either directly from China, or from other British empire communities

such as Malaya and Singapore, the dumpling’s origin is probably tied to this

migration. Such sweet buns and dumplings also were sold in Chinatowns in

the United States and Canada, for instance.

So this Chinese dumpling got mixed up in Australia with a British

commercial product, golden syrup. although earlier versions of this

treacle syrup showed up in various parts of the British world in the

early 19th century, it was a Scottish company that really popularized it

for the masses.

Created by two chemists who worked in the sugar industry, the syrup was

first sold in its unique can (still used today) in 1885 by Lyle’s, a sugar refining

business on the outskirts of Glasgow. The syrup became popular quickly, and it

spread throughout the various imperial markets.

The company proved adept at marketing, helping to spur sales, and one of its

publicity triumphs was the inclusion of the Golden syrup in the Scott expedition

to the Antarctic in 1910.

Despite that ill-fated expedition’s failure, the syrup became associated with

adventure and hardiness. When the remains of the golden syrup supplies

that Scott took with him were discovered in 1956, the syrup was still

edible and secure in its tins.

Back to Australia. golden syrup dumplings have remained a nostalgic

favorite in that country, partly because they are associated with

camping and van life – outdoor adventure. sometimes called by an

earlier name, cocky’s joy, Australians eat Lyle’s and a local version

called CSR. Regardless of which is preferred, the syrup is a key ingredient

in the dumpling recipe.

So how to make them – make the dough as you would a biscuit dough, with

butter rubbed into flour and baking powder and salt, then add egg and

milk until you have a dough. Roll it and shape it into balls or other shapes, then

simmer in the syrup for ten minutes or until cooked. Cover

with cream and eat. Note to listeners – these are very sweet, so beware.

Like many of the dumplings we’ve discussed these sweet dough balls have

been around the world. They are the food of immigrants, of empire, of

adventure, of work, and of family life—dumplings seem to serve those

functions in so many of the stories we’ve told this season.

So, grab your tent, get your ingredients, and make some golden syrup

dumplings on your next family camping trip.

Next week more on the history of dumplings.



