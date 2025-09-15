© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Sweet tomato preserves

By Sarah Berry
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:24 PM MDT

Baked Tomatoes
Ingredients:
·         4 medium to large tomatoes
·         1-2 T. butter
·         1 cup of sugar or more to taste
Directions:
Peel and scoop out the stem and seeds of each tomato. Do not hollow out the tomato like you would if you were stuffing them. Leave as much of the flesh inside as you can. Place the tomatoes stem side up in a deep baking dish or bread pan. Put 1/4 or 1/2 of a tablespoon of butter in each of the tomatoes. 
Sprinkle roughly 1/4 cup of sugar over each tomato, but you may have to adapt to the size of your tomatoes and your dish. Matilda Gage (the recipe’s author) specifically says to not be sparing of sugar, so do your best to cover the tomato so thickly that the color is covered or at least very muted. 
Bake in a 325 degree oven for about 90 minutes, then flip the tomatoes over. Bake another 90 minutes or until done. The tomatoes should be not burned, and the liquid should be a thin jelly. Take the pan out to cool and the jelly will harden somewhat. If preferred, use a spoon to very gently smash down the tomatoes while they are hot. making it easier to scoop and eat. Carefully pour it into a jar and let it cool before storing it in the fridge for up to a week.

Tags
Eating the Past RecipesFresh FoodsThe History of FoodFruitCookingBakingUPR
Sarah Berry
See stories by Sarah Berry
Related Content