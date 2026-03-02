Eating the Past: Historic Herbs-Sorrel

Hi this is Tammy Proctor, and as we continue our theme of “spicy” this season, I want to talk about

another spice – this one is an herb and a vegetable. Some might say that doesn’t count as a spice, but

according to the French culinary encyclopedia Larousse Gastronomique, spices originally could be seen

as sweet or savory, and the category included powders, seeds, leaves, liquids, etc.

Spices were cooking flavorings – broadly defined. Over time, the categories changed, and some of these

flavors disappeared. Others got redefined as something else – who today thinks of milk as a spice?

So with that little historical introduction, let me move to the spice I want to discuss today, something

that is used widely in French cooking: sorrel. Sorrel is a green leafy herb that looks like a number of

other greens. It originated in northern climates, northern Asia and Europe, and it is a healthy food

because it is high in vitamin C and potassium, for instance.

Sorrel is a bit of an acquired taste as it can be a little bitter or some people call it tart, and while some

people eat it in salads when it is young and tender, I vote for the cooked variety as its better form.

Sorrel grows well in Utah, and if you plant it, it will be ready to cook by late spring/early summer

(unless we have a late snow). Another reason why you might want to add it to your garden here in the

intermountain west is that it is drought-resistant and hard to kill. So, keep that in mind if you plant it –

the sorrel will be here to stay!

If you’ve traveled to France or been to a nice French restaurant, there’s a good chance you’ve tasted

sorrel. It is often used in sauces to drizzle over fish or chicken, and it sometimes comes as a purée or

chiffonade – creamy accompaniments to other foods. In a Flemish cookbook from Belgium that I own,

sorrel is used for a simple sauce to use on vegetables or meats – it is cooked with bouillion and cream,

the latter of which tames the acidity and sourness of the greens.

I should mention that there are different varieties, including some wild North American versions, but

I am most familiar with the sorrel found in gardens in France and Belgium. If you want to forage here

in the west, you can find wood sorrel.

So, my favorite way to prepare this spice is as sorrel soup. Julia Child has a famous recipe for sorrel

soup, but here is a pretty straightforward one from chef Hank Shaw’s website: https://honest-

food.net/french-sorrel-soup/ We will link the recipe on the UPR website.

So for sorrel soup, a couple of important things. The cooked sorrel can be really sour tasting without

other spices and additions. In this case, you cook the sorrel with scallions or ramps and some vegetable

or chicken stock, but the key is to add cream and egg yolks to the soup. These give the soup a velvety

smoothness but they also control the sourness of the greens. You really need this step.

For a vegan version of the soup, you can substitute coconut milk for the cream and eggs,

and the soup is naturally gluten-free, so it’s the kind of soup or you can make for a gathering. It meets

dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free needs.

Another version of the soup (NOT vegan) is more of a sorrel vegetable soup, so it is made with potatoes,

carrots, onions, and brown rice added, then you finish with a little sour cream. There are lots of recipes

out there, and you can experiment with the flavorings – different fresh herbs like mint or nettle or

tarragon all work. It is really good served with rye bread.

So that’s it for another historic herb that is still tasty today. Please join us for more spice and herb stories

on Eating the Past, at noon on Sundays just before the Splendid Table on your Utah Public Radio.

Sorrel Soup, French Style

You will need a fair bit of sorrel to make this recipe, as it cooks down into a puree

alarmingly fast. You can buy sorrel at some fancy supermarkets, a lot of farmer's markets in the spring

-- or you can garden your own or forage for it. (If you want to plant it in your garden, you can buy

sorrel seed online.) If you can't find it, substitute watercress and use sour cream instead of regular

cream.

10 mins 30 mins 40 mins

Main Course, Soup French 4 people Hank Shaw

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter,divided

1/2 cup chopped green onions,ramps or other wild onion

4-6 cups of chopped sorrel,packed

Salt

3 tablespoons flour

1 quart chicken stock or vegetable stock

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup cream

Instructions

1. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the green onions or ramps and

turn the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot and cook gently for 10 minutes.

2. While the onions are cooking, pour the stock into another pot and bring to a simmer.

3. Turn the heat up, add the sorrel leaves and a healthy pinch of salt to the pot with the onions and

stir well. When the sorrel is mostly wilted, turn the heat back to medium-low, cover and cook 10

minutes. Stir occasionally. Mix in the flour and cook over medium heat for 3 minutes.

4. Whisk in the hot stock, stirring constantly. Bring this to a simmer.

5. To finish the soup, whisk together the egg yolks and cream. Temper the mixture by ladling a little

soup into it with one hand, while you whisk the egg-cream mix with the other. Repeat this three

times. (You are doing this to prevent the eggs from scrambling) Now start whisking the soup.

Pour the hot egg-cream-soup mixture into the pot with the soup, whisking all the way. Add the

final tablespoon of butter. Let this cook -- below a simmer -- for 5 minutes. Do not let it boil or

the soup will break. Serve at once.

Notes

Serve this with bread and a nice white wine, or a floral beer like a Belgian.