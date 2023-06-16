© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal in Moab at 88.7 FM KUST is currently off the air. We are working to get it back on as soon as possible.
Programs
Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: How Steve Reno went from bodybuilder to engineer

By Mary Heers,
Kirsten Swanson
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM MDT
84 year old Steve Reno looks into the camera. In his shirt pocket are a pencil and notebook.
StoryCorps
Steve Reno at 84

Former bodybuilding champion Steve Reno began life as an orphan. Now at age 84, he looks back at the paths he has taken and shares key insights.

KIRSTEN SWANSON: It's time again for Utah StoryCorps, everyday people sharing their stories at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan. Support for Logan StoryCorps comes from Cache County and from USU Community Credit Union, a division of Goldenwest.

MARY HEERS: As the StoryCorps booth was rolling into Logan, Steve Reno, a well known bodybuilder in the '60s, was walking into Jump the Moon art studio to begin taking art lessons. From there, his new teacher and friend Michael Bingham brought him to the microphone to share his story.

STEVE RENO: I was, believe it or not, delivered from an unwed mother to the Catholic sisters in a Catholic orphan institution as an orphan. And I spent all that time, up until the time that I was able to reach the age of entering into the military. I was 17. They had a special going on, and so I took that opportunity because I wanted to get out of the orphanage.

I just hated to see bullies beating up on people who were not able to defend themselves. So I stepped in, becoming the protector, and took care of the bullies. I was known to be pretty good at boxing. And so I kind of went into that field before I found out that, to be perfectly honest, that some of the women saying, "You're fairly good looking, you're gonna get your face messed up." And I guess the vanity in me took over and I said, "You know, maybe there's a little truth in that." So I had to put that energy somewhere else. And everybody kept complimenting about my build, and I ended up bodybuilding.

If you're going to be the best in whatever road that you're going to spend your time adventuring in, go where the top quality of people are, and the best places that they achieve their purpose. And that's what I did, I went to where all the famous people who were movie stars trained, and I mingled among them ... OJ Simpson, Michael Landon. Arnold of course, went directly to me because I was the well known bodybuilder at the time. So I took him under my wing. We trained together, and then I helped him along the way.

One day when I was in my glory time, and thought, well, this is my chance to demonstrate a little bit of showing off — right along the side of the water — and of course, all the people were looking at me and the young girls and so forth, and a bee approached me and I just lost it. I completely looked like the fool of the bodybuilders, and they were just ... had a good laugh.

And just when I was getting offers to make movies and go on TV, I developed Bell's Palsy, and half of my face was paralyzed, so I had to grow a beard to hide all that. Then I had, of course, contracts to make movies and stuff, and I just had to let it all go. Quite a setback. So I had to push all that aside for a good period of time until a little bit at a time, it healed up.

When I won Mr. California, one day when I was holding the trophy in front of 6,000 people — and I looked up and I said, "Wow, all this energy and effort I put in for this trophy. I don't know what the cost would be for 10 minutes of glory." And I realized that I was just motivated by a conflict. I just wanted to be something because I was not recognized as anybody being something. And then when I realized that, I started to put my attention to what my inner ability was.

I am an inventor. I do schematics. I do engineering. And I develop products, and invent the products and then patent it and get it all the way from A to Z. The key thing is, you've got to really want to do it 100%. Not 25, 75. You've gotta really want to put all your eggs in one basket. Because that's the inner drive that when you have that kind of drive, go for it; you will succeed.

MARY HEERS: And this is Utah StoryCorps.
KIRSTEN SWANSON: Thanks for coming along.
MARY HEERS: See you next Friday. Same time,
KIRSTEN SWANSON: Same place.

KIRSTEN SWANSON: Support for Logan StoryCorps comes from Cache County and from USU Community Credit Union, a division of Goldenwest.

Tags
Logan StoryCorps UPRStoryCorpsSteve RenoBodyengineeringQuality of Life
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Mary Heers
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and content creation. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Kirsten Swanson
White "Utah StoryCorps from UPR" text on a red background
Utah StoryCorps
Check out our past StoryCorps episodes.
LISTEN HERE
Related Content