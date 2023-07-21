Logan StoryCorps: Softball was central to this Wellsville boy's life

KIRSTEN SWANSON: It's time again for Utah StoryCorps. Everyday people sharing their stories at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan.

MARK BALDWIN: We had four or five guys that lived right there in the neighborhood. And we just all kind of hung out, you know, because we didn't have cars or anything. We had bikes. A few of us had horses, and we walked everywhere we go.

We had about the same interests; we could go up on the square and play softball or baseball. When we was that young, why, we used to have a tennis ball, and we had a broomstick that was cut off about three feet. And that's what we use for a bat. And we'd go up there and we'd play all afternoon and then we'd go from the square across the street.

And we had a little cafe there. And the lady that run it, she just kinda looked for us every day. And she used to make us a drink, and it was a little bit of everything. It was root beer, Pepsi, Coke, orange, whatever was there. She'd make us a drink. Soon as she'd see us come across the street, she'd have them all set there on the counter when we got through. We had a good time.

In those days we didn't have little league baseball. What we had was softball. It was fast-pitch softball. And we had people in that day and age that could throw a softball 85, 90 mile an hour. So it was going pretty good.

Each ward had their own team. And then we have a league in the valley. And we'd have championship games. And then if you was really good, why you got to All Church, and that was down in Salt Lake. And teams came from all over the world to play in this softball tournament. And Wellsville First Ward was lucky enough to win it one year.

