Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: The ups and downs of Miss Miskin's first year of teaching

By Kirsten Swanson
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Dixee Miskin stands somewhat woodenly posing and looking into the camera. She has graying brown hair softly curled about her face. She wears tatted lace earrings in the shape of autumn leavesmade by her daughter Corretta. Around her neck is a silver choker necklace, and reading glasses on a neckband. She wears an orange floral patterned dress with a white cardigan. Audrey Swanson stands slightly taller than her grandmother, turned toward her mother, but facing the camera and smiling with long, lightly auburn hair spilling romantically over her shoulder, and wears dark framed glasses, a mottled green colored tee shirt with loopy purple writing across the bottom, and brown sweatpants. Kirsten Swanson stands casually toward her daughter, hands in pockets, about half a head taller. She has dark brown hair parted asymetrically and pulled back. She smiles softly into the camera and wears a brown and orange necklace beaded with wood and stones, a floral patterned blue blouse, and a silver StoryCorps pin on the right side of chest.
StoryCorps
Dixee Miskin with her granddaughter Audrey Swanson, and daughter Kirsten Swanson at their StoryCorps appointment in Logan, May 24, 2023.

DIXEE NEUGEBAUER: My name is Dixie Miskin Neugebauer. I like people. I've always said I'd rather fight with a roommate than be alone. So that was me.

I had two years of college. So I had an associate degree, and I got a teaching job in exactly where I wanted — in Blackfoot, Idaho. I did not realize at my young age what I was putting myself into emotionally, and spatially also.

I got all ready to go, my parents took me down to the bus station, and we missed the bus. We were coming from Terreton, Idaho. And we went to the first bus stop in Idaho Falls, and we missed it. And so we kept going to the next bus stop to try to pick up a bus. But they ended up taking me the whole way. And I had already had a place to live. It seemed like it was nice, as long as my parents were there. But when I got there, and was dropped off, I felt very alone.

And it's that time that I realized that I had left all of my clothes, stacked on the bed at home in Terreton. I had no clothes. So I went the first day in the clothes that I had, which was good because they were professional clothes. But the next day wasn't going to be so good. And the next day, the next day.

Anyway, I was feeling quite bad. And I went to the school and was organizing books and things like that. And in comes this very friendly custodian. And he introduced himself as Clawson Hancock, and he saw that I was a young girl kind of close to tears. And he was very kind to me, and that brought tears. And he said, "Do you have a place to stay? Because my wife and I are alone. And you could come and stay with us?"

Oh, that sounded good. And I stayed with them. And they were very loving people. The mother Margaret Hancock made sure I ate breakfast, I could close the door and work on my grades and stuff like that. And sometimes their married daughter and foster children would come and if I wanted to mingle with the family, I was very welcome. So that was homey to me. So that was the arrangement we had.

I went to school, and it was hard for me. It was scary to teach. Even though these are little first graders. There were some times when Miss Miskin (me) had to turn my back and kind of keep from crying because I was so nervous about what do I do in this situation.

And there was a little girl that I remember specifically she would come in and it was a hot summer day, and she'd been out playing, and she would sit down and she would go "Pfffffff!" and her bangs would blow up on her face. And I knew just how she felt.

And I remember a little boy named Matsuri. And he was so cute. Sometimes there were times where this teacher Miss Miskin would have to turn her back to the class. And "hee-haw" because some things were very, very funny because he was so cute. And I wouldn't laugh at him. And kids didn't laugh at him. But if I laughed, maybe I don't know. He was just so cute all the time. The kids. I remember the kids very, very well.

Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
