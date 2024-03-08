© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: Immediately after 'amen'

By Mary Heers,
Kirsten Swanson
Published March 8, 2024 at 9:09 AM MST
Tim Nielsen and his mother Mary Jean at their Logan StoryCorps interview appointment in May 2023. Tim wears a blue short sleeved dress shirt with a thin pink tie and khaki slacks. He has a long mountain man goatee and short hair styled upward. His green eyes sparkle ans he is slightly behind his mother. Mary Jean Nielsen has short, curled, greying hair. She smiles toward the camera, stooped slightly forward, wearing a white v-neck tee decorated with green, pink and blue pineapples.
StoryCorps
Tim Nielsen and his mother Mary Jean at their Logan StoryCorps interview appointment in May 2023.

Tim Nielsen talks with his mother Mary Jean about their shared faith and the experiences that enliven it.

TIM NIELSEN: My name is Tim Nielsen, and I'm interviewing my mom, Mary Jean. And your ancestry is with the Mormon pioneers that came across the plains.

MARY NIELSEN: Yes, they joined a church back in Massachusetts. But when they moved to Nauvoo, my great grandfather Alma Helaman Hale was just a baby. They made a little bed for him up in the top of their covered wagon. So when the wagon was going, it would rock him to sleep. And if you know who Joseph Smith is — he used to come into their house quite often because Alma's father was the bishop of the Navajo Ninth Ward. Alma used to sit on his lap and feed him popcorn.

TIM NIELSEN: So tell us a little bit about yourself. You grew up in a little store in Hyde Park.

MARY NIELSEN: A little grocery store. And that's where I was raised.

TIM NIELSEN: Like the house is literally attached —

MARY NIELSEN: — to the grocery store.

TIM NIELSEN: And the grocery store had a meat section. Your dad was, like, a butcher.

MARY NIELSEN: He was. Yup, he had one of those big old wooden meat blocks. He used to cut up deer when it was deer hunting. We had a quick freeze cold locker; then people would rent a locker.

TIM NIELSEN: Did you have to work at the store?

MARY NIELSEN: Absolutely. Stocked shelves, swept the floor, mopped the floor. And I knew how to count change back. I mainly worked as a cashier. And something my dad and mom taught me in the store was to be honest and truthful.

TIM NIELSEN: And were your mom and dad religious?

MARY NIELSEN: Oh, yes. We always went to church and just remember to stay close to God and Heavenly Father. To grow up in the church, having my mom and dad there with me meant a lot. And it's stayed with me. I hope that I'm a good example to all of you for as long as I live.

TIM NIELSEN: With my children, it made me appreciate you and Dad more. And it made me regret having given you such a hard time growing up.

MARY NIELSEN: You were a pretty good kid.

TIM NIELSEN: What about when I broke my back drinking and driving? Did you think I was gonna die?

MARY NIELSEN: No, no. It's where prayer comes into the picture. So I remember one time when I was in the hospital with you in Ogden, and they couldn't operate on your back, which had a crushed vertebrae because the seat belt had crushed your intestine. So they operated on that first and then it was important to get your back fixed. But they couldn't do it until your intestine started moving.

TIM NIELSEN: And we had one thing that we could watch: the tube and a machine.

MARY NIELSEN: That was draining something out of your stomach.

TIM NIELSEN: If nothing happened in this tube, then nothing could be done from my back.

MARY NIELSEN: Right.

TIM NIELSEN: But nothing was happening. Nothing was moving.

MARY NIELSEN: So we prayed, you and I.

TIM NIELSEN: You said the prayer. I asked you to say the prayer.

MARY NIELSEN: Yeah. Almost immediately after ....

TIM NIELSEN: As soon as you said amen. It was like someone flipped a switch or turned on a hose.

MARY NIELSEN: They operated on your back next morning and put you back together.

TIM NIELSEN: I don't think it's a coincidence. And I think that God has a lot to do with your life and has been a big part of your life because a lot of God being in my life has come from you and your life.

Tags
Logan StoryCorps PioneersFaithHope And HealingSurgeryUPRStoryCorps
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Mary Heers
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Kirsten Swanson
White "Utah StoryCorps from UPR" text on a red background
Utah StoryCorps
Check out our past StoryCorps episodes.
LISTEN HERE
Related Content