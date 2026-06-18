The Edge of Jazz - 6/14/26
A globe-spanning jazz journey filled with Latin rhythms, romance, and swing—featuring Lakecia Benjamin’s fire, Eliane Elias’ Brazilian charm, and Arturo Sandoval’s soaring virtuosity.
- Anthony Caceres - Let's Take a Trip
- Lakecia Benjamin - Mi Gente
- Chuck Bergeron (ft. Kevin Mahogany) - Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
- Sylvia Brooks - Instinct of Love
- Django Festival Allstars - Nothing but Kind
- Carlos Henriquez - El Son de Teo
- Richard Baratta - Donna Lee
- Elaine Elias - A Felicidade
- Arturo Sandoval - Rolling Hills