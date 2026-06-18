The Edge of Jazz - 6/14/26

A globe-spanning jazz journey filled with Latin rhythms, romance, and swing—featuring Lakecia Benjamin’s fire, Eliane Elias’ Brazilian charm, and Arturo Sandoval’s soaring virtuosity.



Anthony Caceres - Let's Take a Trip Lakecia Benjamin - Mi Gente Chuck Bergeron (ft. Kevin Mahogany) - Duke Ellington's Sound of Love Sylvia Brooks - Instinct of Love Django Festival Allstars - Nothing but Kind Carlos Henriquez - El Son de Teo Richard Baratta - Donna Lee Elaine Elias - A Felicidade Arturo Sandoval - Rolling Hills