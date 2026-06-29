The Edge of Jazz - 6/28/26

A warm and adventurous jazz set blending classic standards, Latin rhythms, and contemporary originals — featuring Stella Heath, Tumbao Bravo, Christian Sands, and local favorites Caleb and The Haze from Logan, Utah.



Stella Heath - Good Morning Heartache Caleb and the Haze - Refine Charles Chen - On the Alamo Duchess - Danke Schoen Tumbao Bravo with Paul Vornhagen - Rumba Espiritu Malene Mortensen & Christian Sands - Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream Jun Iida - Bellflower Zen Zadravec - The Warrior's Code David Janeway Trio - Medley: Search for Peace/Blues on the Corner