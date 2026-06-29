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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 6/28/26

By John Northup
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:40 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A warm and adventurous blend of classic standards, Latin rhythms, and contemporary originals — featuring Stella Heath, Tumbao Bravo, Christian Sands, and Utah favorites Caleb and The Haze from Logan.

A warm and adventurous jazz set blending classic standards, Latin rhythms, and contemporary originals — featuring Stella Heath, Tumbao Bravo, Christian Sands, and local favorites Caleb and The Haze from Logan, Utah.

  1. Stella Heath - Good Morning Heartache
  2. Caleb and the Haze - Refine
  3. Charles Chen - On the Alamo
  4. Duchess - Danke Schoen
  5. Tumbao Bravo with Paul Vornhagen - Rumba Espiritu
  6. Malene Mortensen & Christian Sands - Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream
  7. Jun Iida - Bellflower
  8. Zen Zadravec - The Warrior's Code
  9. David Janeway Trio - Medley: Search for Peace/Blues on the Corner
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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