The Edge of Jazz - 6/28/26
A warm and adventurous blend of classic standards, Latin rhythms, and contemporary originals — featuring Stella Heath, Tumbao Bravo, Christian Sands, and Utah favorites Caleb and The Haze from Logan.
A warm and adventurous jazz set blending classic standards, Latin rhythms, and contemporary originals — featuring Stella Heath, Tumbao Bravo, Christian Sands, and local favorites Caleb and The Haze from Logan, Utah.
- Stella Heath - Good Morning Heartache
- Caleb and the Haze - Refine
- Charles Chen - On the Alamo
- Duchess - Danke Schoen
- Tumbao Bravo with Paul Vornhagen - Rumba Espiritu
- Malene Mortensen & Christian Sands - Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream
- Jun Iida - Bellflower
- Zen Zadravec - The Warrior's Code
- David Janeway Trio - Medley: Search for Peace/Blues on the Corner