Wild About Utah: Working sheep dogs are a joy to watch

I just got back from a voyage across the North Sea and couldn't wait to tell everyone about the stunning landscape - Huge blocks of black basalt rock rising out of the sea. No trees in sight. But always a scattering of sheep grazing wherever grass has been able to grow. It being Spring, there were also quite a few baby lambs that seemed to prefer bouncing to walking.

Once, when our ship dropped anchor, a local hiking guide offered to show us how he and his Border Collie worked together to gather the scattered sheep and bring them down to his farm in the fall. He gave the dog a command in Finnish and the dog raced up the hill away from us. Another command and the dog stopped immediately and lay down. More commands - and the dog did it all. Best of all, the dog seemed to be really enjoying the work-out.



Now, here in northern Utah we don't get to see very many sheep grazing on our hillsides. But we can see plenty of working sheep dogs at the International Sheep Dog Competition held every Memorial Day at Soldier Hollow outside Midway, Utah.



I've been going for years, and wouldn't miss it for anything. Some of the dogs come from as far away as New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland. All the dogs are Border Collies.



After three days of qualifying rounds, the top dogs are ready to go.



The first handler and their dog step up to the starting post. The big red digital clock starts the countdown from 45 minutes. The dog is sent racing up and over the hill where 10 sheep are waiting. These are not your ordinary farm sheep, but big rangy sheep brought in off the desert. They've never been herded before. The dog circles around behind the sheep. By now the handler is blowing his whistle and shouting as the dog manoeuvers the sheep through a gate and back down to the starting post.



The next step is a return trip up the hill to bring back 10 more big burly sheep, These sheep are all wearing bright red collars. The real excitement now begins. All 20 sheep are standing inside a large circle marked out on the grass. The handler and the dog now enter the circle. Their job is to separate 5 of the red-collared sheep and keep them inside the circle - while pushing all the other sheep out.



The sheep do not want to be separated. By now the handler is mostly shouting "Lie down!" Too much pressure from the dog and ALL the sheep will bolt out of the circle. Meanwhile, the big red digital clock is ticking down. I find myself holding my breath.



For many teams, the clock runs out.



The ones that are successful now move on to the final challenge. They must move the 5 red-collared sheep into a very small pen through a tiny gate. Often the dog will lock eyes in a stare down with a burly stubborn sheep. It's another cliff-hanger.



Win or lose, these hard working sheep dogs are a joy to watch.



You might want to join me at Soldier Hollow next Memorial Day, come rain or shine.

This is Mary Heers and I'm Wild About Utah.