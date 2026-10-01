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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 10/4/26

By John Northup
Published October 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A warm and thoughtful jazz set blending mellow grooves, heartfelt tributes, and soulful vocals—featuring Jalen Baker, Janis Siegel, Josh Lawrence, and Lizz Wright with Kenny Banks, Sr.

A warm and thoughtful jazz set blending mellow grooves, heartfelt tributes, and soulful vocals—featuring Jalen Baker, Janis Siegel, Josh Lawrence, and Lizz Wright with Kenny Banks, Sr.

  1. Jalen Baker - City on the Water
  2. Matt Wilson's Good Trouble - Fuller Love (In Case You Missed It)
  3. Greg Chako - Mellow-Dee
  4. Janis Siegel - In the Presence and Absence of Each Other
  5. Jimbo Ross - Nica's Dream
  6. Alain Bradette - To My Loved Ones
  7. Josh Lawrence - East of the Village
  8. Lizz Wright + Kenny Banks, Sr. - Soon I Will Be Done
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The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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