The Edge of Jazz - 10/4/26
A warm and thoughtful jazz set blending mellow grooves, heartfelt tributes, and soulful vocals—featuring Jalen Baker, Janis Siegel, Josh Lawrence, and Lizz Wright with Kenny Banks, Sr.
A warm and thoughtful jazz set blending mellow grooves, heartfelt tributes, and soulful vocals—featuring Jalen Baker, Janis Siegel, Josh Lawrence, and Lizz Wright with Kenny Banks, Sr.
- Jalen Baker - City on the Water
- Matt Wilson's Good Trouble - Fuller Love (In Case You Missed It)
- Greg Chako - Mellow-Dee
- Janis Siegel - In the Presence and Absence of Each Other
- Jimbo Ross - Nica's Dream
- Alain Bradette - To My Loved Ones
- Josh Lawrence - East of the Village
- Lizz Wright + Kenny Banks, Sr. - Soon I Will Be Done