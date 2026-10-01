The Edge of Jazz - 10/4/26

A warm and thoughtful jazz set blending mellow grooves, heartfelt tributes, and soulful vocals—featuring Jalen Baker, Janis Siegel, Josh Lawrence, and Lizz Wright with Kenny Banks, Sr.



Jalen Baker - City on the Water Matt Wilson's Good Trouble - Fuller Love (In Case You Missed It) Greg Chako - Mellow-Dee Janis Siegel - In the Presence and Absence of Each Other Jimbo Ross - Nica's Dream Alain Bradette - To My Loved Ones Josh Lawrence - East of the Village Lizz Wright + Kenny Banks, Sr. - Soon I Will Be Done