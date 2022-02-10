UnDisciplined: these two marine species are sticking together to battle climate change
Some tidal species just don't do very well in the heat — and these organisms are at obvious risk as our planet warms up. But new research is pointing to a surprising survival strategy for some animals on the rugged Pacific coast: they're sticking together. Literally.
Laura Jurgens is an assistant professor in the department of marine biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Her work is focused on solving problems in coastal marine conservation and sustainability.