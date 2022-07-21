UnDisciplined: chemists put a new spin on the phrase “tree of life”
William Shakespeare described the resources that emerge from elements of nature, " we find tongues in trees, books in running brooks, Sermons in stones, and good in everything." A new study has revealed that the bark of a tall rainforest tree may provide a cornucopia of potentially useful drugs for people — drugs that could lead to positive neuroactive effects in the future.
Ryan Shenvi is a professor at the Scripps Research Institute