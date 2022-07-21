© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: chemists put a new spin on the phrase “tree of life”

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT
rainforest.jpeg
rawpixel.com
/
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

William Shakespeare described the resources that emerge from elements of nature, " we find tongues in trees, books in running brooks, Sermons in stones, and good in everything." A new study has revealed that the bark of a tall rainforest tree may provide a cornucopia of potentially useful drugs for people — drugs that could lead to positive neuroactive effects in the future.

Ryan Shenvi is a professor at the Scripps Research Institute

Tags

UnDisciplined UnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Showscience newsUPR
Stay Connected
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Related Content