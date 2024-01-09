© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

Revisiting 'Hollywood Harmony' with Frank Lehman on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:17 AM MST
Frank Lehman
/
Oxford University Press

Frank Lehman is Associate Professor of Music at Tufts University. He is author of Hollywood Harmony: Musical Wonder and the Sound of Cinema. He says that filmgoing is an intensely musical experience and in a recent essay in the New York Times called How to Write Music for Rolling Boulders he says that “composing for movies, often mischaracterized as auxiliary to the primary work of filmmaking, is an art form in its own right.” We’ll talk about and hear some film music today, including the music of John Wlliams and other composers.

Frank Lehman holds degrees from Brown University (B.A.) and Harvard University (PhD). As a music theorist, he is interested in how music works and what effects it has on its listeners. His research has explored a range of styles and repertoires, from nineteenth century symphonies to film scores to ambient albums. He has recently focused on the composers John Williams and Hans Zimmer.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRAccess Utah MusicMoviesFilmFrank Lehman
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content