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Wild About Utah

Wild About Utah: Snow Fleas

By Linda Kervin,
James (Jim) Cane
Published March 10, 2009 at 4:30 PM MDT
Snow Fleas, Bridgerland Audubon Amalga Barrens Sanctuary
Courtesy & Copyright © 2008 Jim Cane
Snow Fleas, Bridgerland Audubon Amalga Barrens Sanctuary

This is Linda Kervin for Bridgerland Audubon Society.

Now, in the waning days of winter, you can see Nature’s winter flea circus perform. Look for warm snow surfaces that are peppered by tiny black flecks that resemble a parenthesis on your 1040 form. Bend down to regard these flecks carefully, or scoop some up. If they move, then you are likely eye to eye with snow fleas.

Fear not, for they aren’t really fleas at all. They aren’t even insects! Snowfleas belong to the order Collembola, the springtails, closest relatives to the insects. Springtails are so named for a fork-shaped appendage, the furcula, folded beneath the abdomen. The animal can snap its furcula open like a barrette clasp, catapulting the wee creature several inches forward through the air.

Springtails are rarely noticed, but it’s worth seeing their miniscule acrobatics. It helps to have something white against which to view them. The white warmed surface of the late-winter snowpack provides one opportunity. Or you can often see springtails by placing a white card on the needle duff of a conifer forest floor, where springtails help decompose fallen needles.

Atop the snow, snowfleas apparently graze for algae and fungal spores, but really, how would anyone know? In turn, are there wee predators from which snowfleas must, well, “flee” in this chilly habitat?

Snowfleas aren’t social, but they sure can be numerous. Last March, the manager of Bridgerland Audubon’s Barrens Sanctuary estimated a population of some 8 billion snowfleas springing about just within the confines of their 140 acre reserve.

With those kinds of numbers, pets and Utahns everywhere can be grateful that snowfleas really aren’t true fleas, leaving us to enjoy the pleasure of tromping around on a sunny winter’s day.

This is Linda Kervin for Bridgerland Audubon Society.

Credits:

Photo: Courtesy & Copyright © 2008 Jim Cane
Theme: Courtesy & Copyright Don Anderson as performed by Leaping Lulu https://www.leapinglulu.com/
Text: Jim Cane, Bridgerland Audubon Society https://www.bridgerlandaudubon.org
Voice: Linda Kervin, Bridgerland Audubon Society https://www.bridgerlandaudubon.org

Additional Reading:

The following references were accurate as of the date of publication or most recent update.

Edible antifreeze promises perfect ice cream, Tom Simonite, 11 January 2008, New Scientist
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn13178

Beneficial/Neutral Insects, University of Minnesota Extension Service, https://www.extension.umn.edu/yardandgarden/EntWeb/Galleries/outdoor/beneficial/snowflea.html

Snow Flea, Study of Northern Virginia Ecology, Island Creek Elementary School, Fairfax County Public Schools, https://www.fcps.edu/islandcreekes/ecology/snow_flea.htm

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Wild About Utah Wild About UtahSnow
Linda Kervin
Linda Kervin was the voice for Bridgerland Audubon Society on Wild About Utah for several years. She has worked as a research technician on a diversity of biological projects from birds to bees, agriculture to ecology. She spends as much time outdoors as possible, wandering the mountains with her dogs and tending her xeric garden.
See stories by Linda Kervin
James (Jim) Cane
Jim Cane studies nesting, foraging and population dynamics of native non-social bees and their roles as pollinators, mostly in the Americas. Having retired from the USDA Bee Lab in Logan, Utah, he consults on bee-related projects. His agricultural studies have focused on bees that pollinate blueberries, raspberries, alfalfa, squashes and almonds, in addition to the pollination needs of prevalent Great Basin wildflowers for farming and wildland restoration. When not working, he enjoys dogs, reading, cooking, contra dancing, hiking, birding and botanizing.
See stories by James (Jim) Cane