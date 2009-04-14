Wild About Utah: May Swenson: A Utah poet and observer of nature

Hi, I’m Holly Strand from Stokes Nature Center in beautiful Logan Canyon.

In Logan Cemetery a granite bench marks the grave of May Swenson, a native Utahn and eminent poet. She was born in Logan in 1913 and attended Utah State University where she published her first poem. She moved east in 1936, and eventually, she became one of America’s most inventive and recognized poets, She won many awards including Guggenheim and Rockefeller grants, the Yale Bollingen Prize, and the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. Utah State University conferred an honorary doctorate on Swenson in 1987. Despite her many achievements and her years living away from Utah, Swenson never forgot her Mormon heritage or her identity as a Westerner.

Nature played a prominent role in Swenson’s work. In fact, she published a collection of poetry called Nature: Poems Old and New which is brimming with imagery that evokes the beauty and complexity of the natural world.

Here’s an example: a poem called April Light read by Paul Crumbley, a professor of English at Utah State University who specializes in Swenson’s work.

April light

Lined with light

the twigs are stubby arrows.

A gilded trunk writhes

Upward from the roots,

from the pit of the black tentacles.

In the book of spring

a bare-limbed torso

is the first illustration.

Light teaches the tree

to beget leaves,

to embroider itself all over

with green reality,

until summer becomes

its steady portrait

and birds bring their lifetime

to the boughs.

Then even the corpse

light copies from below

may shimmer, dreaming it feels

the cheeks of blossom.

Another of Swenson’s poems describes a well-known natural feature in Utah.

Listen to this excerpt of Above Bear Lake:

A breeze, and the filtered light makes shine

A million bristling quills of spruce and fir

Downslope, where slashes of sky and lake

Hang blue—windows of intense stain. We take

The rim trail, crushing bloom of sage,

Sniffing resinous wind, our boots in the wild,

Small, everycolored Rocky Mountain flowers.

Suddenly, a steep drop-off: below we see the whole,

the whale of it—deep, enormous blue—

that widens, while the sky slants back to pale

behind a watercolored mountain.

Listening to this makes me feel like I’m standing on the scenic outlook at the summit of Logan Canyon. That is, of course, where Swenson wrote it.

For more on the Utah poet May Swenson, see our website www.wildaboututah.org

Thanks to Paul Crumbley and Maria Melendez of the English Dept. at Utah State University.

And thanks to the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for supporting the research and development for today’s program.

For Wild About Utah and Stokes Nature Center, I’m Holly Strand.

Credits:

Image: Courtesy Utah State University Press, Copyright © L.H. Clark

Readings: Paul Crumbley and Maria Melendez of the English Dept, Utah State University

Theme: Courtesy & Copyright Don Anderson as performed by Leaping Lulu https://www.leapinglulu.com/

Text: Holly Strand, Stokes Nature Center

Voice: Holly Strand, Stokes Nature Center

Sources & Additional Reading

The following references were accurate as of the date of publication or most recent update.

Knudson, R.R. and Suzzanne Bigelow. 1996. May Swenson: A Poet’s Life in Photos. Logan, UT: Utah State University Press, https://www.jstor.org/stable/43021931

Swenson, May, Nature: Poems Old and New, Mariner Books (fmr: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), April 19, 2000, https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Poems-Old-May-Swenson/dp/0618064087

The life of Utah poet May Swenson, with Margaret Brucia, Access Utah with Tom Williams, https://www.upr.org/show/access-utah/2025-07-14/the-life-of-utah-poet-may-swenson-on-access-utah

