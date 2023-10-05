Cache County Council kicks off 2024 budget discussions

Members of the Cache County Council kicked off their discussions last week over the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024, and those talks will likely continue during council meetings in the coming weeks.

Property owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as the current county budget proposal does not call for a property tax increase, a good sign for a balanced budget.

Another positive is the county’s rainy day fund — which can be used in case the county’s tax revenue is somehow lower than previously budgeted — is expected to be around $27 million dollars, which is near the maximum of $30 million allowed by state law.

It should be noted that the current budget discussions are only tentative, and could likely change over the coming weeks as council members continue discussions.

The council’s next meeting is set to take place Tuesday at the Old Cache County Courthouse.