Utah officials want the state to be more senior-friendly. Give feedback on their plan

Last year, the Utah Governor’s Office announced the WISE Initiative, a plan to make the state more senior-friendly. Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and several members of the Department of Health and Human Services visited senior centers throughout the state to gather feedback.

Tracy Gruber, the executive director of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said the initiative is something that will benefit all Utahns.

“Every single one of us is getting older every day," Gruber said. "We all hope that we can live our lives at any age in safety, with financial security, independence, and a strong community.”

Earlier this month, the department released a draft of the proposed initiative from Nels Holmgren, director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Aging and Adult Services department. The proposal focuses on what Cox calls “the four pillars of aging well:” wealth, independence, security, and engagement.

The email included a form asking for feedback on the initiative and encouraged Utah citizens to share their thoughts on the draft. The form will be taking feedback through Wednesday, July 1.

Holmgren said community feedback is an important part of the initiative’s development.

“As we develop a comprehensive plan … we first want to hear from seniors, local officials, caregivers, providers, other human services and agencies, and partners that we have in addressing the needs of Utah’s older adults," Holmgren said.

The final initiative is expected to be released in early fall this year.