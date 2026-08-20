Daily news: Utah’s massive Babylon Fire is officially 100% contained

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Aug. 20. In this edition:



Utah’s massive Babylon Fire is officially 100% contained

After almost a month at near-full containment, the massive Babylon Fire is officially 100% contained.

That doesn’t mean the fire is completely out, but that all of the fire has been surrounded by firebreaks, so it’s unlikely to grow beyond those lines.

The milestone comes nearly two months after the fire first sparked. It has burned over 100,000 acres in that time and was at one point the largest wildfire in the nation.

Now that the fire is contained, Manti-La Sal National Forest can reopen all lands within the Monticello Ranger District.

However, those areas are still under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Lake Powell’s ferry might stop running for good after years of low water levels

After years of low water levels affecting operations, Lake Powell’s ferry may stop running for good.

First built in 2001, the Charles Hall Ferry is meant to shuttle people and vehicles between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing, shortening a two and a half hour drive into 25 minutes.

But because of low lake levels — including hitting a record low on Saturday — it’s barely operated for years, while still costing the state about $500,000 each year.

Restoring the boat ramps to a lower level so it could keep operating would also cost more than $20 million.

So on Wednesday, the state legislature’s Interim Transportation Committee voted to begin exploring how to let go of the ferry entirely. While several possibilities were floated, the most likely option is to decommission and sell it.