Daily news: Kearns took down Flock-like cameras. Police call it a ‘huge loss’

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Oct. 2. In this edition:



Kearns took down automated license plate readers after backlash and vandalism

A food vendor scam is falsely offering spots at Utah State Fairpark events

The Bureau of Land Management is removing 300 wild horses in southwest Utah

Kearns took down Flock-like cameras. Police call it a ‘huge loss’

Another Utah city decided against using automated license plate readers — but local police called it a loss.

The Unified Police Department had been using the Flock-like cameras in Kearns. They decided to take them down after public outcry, with some people even damaging the cameras.

Kearns precinct chief Levi Hughes told FOX13 News it was a huge loss, saying their officers were now getting fewer alerts for stolen cars or missing-person cases.

In Utah and across the nation, automated license plate readers have faced backlash over privacy concerns and allegations of misuse by law enforcement.

Hughes said the department will wait to see whether lawmakers change regulations around the cameras before deciding whether to reinstall them.Some legislators are already working on such legislation, and a review on automated license plate readers in the state is underway.

A food vendor scam has cost some Utahns thousands of dollars

The Utah State Fairpark is warning vendors about a scam falsely offering spots at upcoming events.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Fairpark said multiple vendors had already lost thousands of dollars to scammers impersonating the organization.

The Fairpark reminded vendors that it will never take payment over the phone or charge an application fee before acceptance. For large events like this month’s Redwest Music Festival, it will also not request payment through Venmo.

If you’re unsure whether an invoice or acceptance is legitimate, you can call the Utah State Fairpark at 801-538-8400. Also check email addresses closely — Fairpark staff emails will always end with @utahstatefair.com.

Land officials are removing 300 wild horses from southwest Utah to stop overpopulation

Bureau of Land Management officials are gathering hundreds of wild horses in southwest Utah to stop overpopulation.

The Sulphur Herd Management Area currently has about 560 wild horses — two to three times the target population size.

The agency says that puts a strain on already drought-stricken resources, forcing animals to travel farther to find food and water. It can also lead to conflicts on private lands.

Officials will gather and remove about 300 wild horses from the range. Those animals will get health evaluations, vaccinations, and care at agency facilities, then be made available for adoption or sale.