Daily news: Here's why you probably don't need to worry about this WinCo Foods recall

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Oct. 6. In this edition:



WinCo Foods recalled salsa bean dip trays, but consumers probably don't have the affected product

Part of a Zion National Park roadway is still closed after a rockfall last week

Here's why you probably don't need to worry about this WinCo Foods recall

WinCo Foods recalled salsa bean dip trays sold in eight states, including Utah and Idaho — though it’s unlikely consumers still have the affected product.

Late last month, G.L. Mezzetta recalled a lot of Golden Greek Pepperoncini due to potential pest inclusion.

That product may have been used in two sizes of WinCo bean dip trays with best-by dates of Aug. 14 to Sept. 25.

WinCo said it didn’t have or use any product with evidence of pests and haven’t received any complaints. Because the dips are ready-made items with a short shelf life, it’s not expected to still be in consumers homes.

However, WinCo still initiated the recall with “transparency for our customers and food safety in mind.”

Part of Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is still closed after last week’s rockfall

Part of a major roadway through Zion National Park is still closed after a rockfall last week.

Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is closed in both directions from Canyon Junction to the Great Arch Pullout while crews work on repairs.

As of Tuesday, however, the road will be open from the Great Arch Pullout to the park’s east entrance.

Visitors can also use an alternate route to the park’s south entrance in Springdale.