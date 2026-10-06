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Daily news: Here's why you probably don't need to worry about this WinCo Foods recall

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Oct. 6. In this edition:

Here's why you probably don't need to worry about this WinCo Foods recall

WinCo Foods recalled salsa bean dip trays sold in eight states, including Utah and Idaho — though it’s unlikely consumers still have the affected product.

Late last month, G.L. Mezzetta recalled a lot of Golden Greek Pepperoncini due to potential pest inclusion.

That product may have been used in two sizes of WinCo bean dip trays with best-by dates of Aug. 14 to Sept. 25.

WinCo said it didn’t have or use any product with evidence of pests and haven’t received any complaints. Because the dips are ready-made items with a short shelf life, it’s not expected to still be in consumers homes.

However, WinCo still initiated the recall with “transparency for our customers and food safety in mind.”

Part of Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is still closed after last week’s rockfall

Part of a major roadway through Zion National Park is still closed after a rockfall last week.

Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is closed in both directions from Canyon Junction to the Great Arch Pullout while crews work on repairs.

As of Tuesday, however, the road will be open from the Great Arch Pullout to the park’s east entrance.

Visitors can also use an alternate route to the park’s south entrance in Springdale.
Tags
Utah News Product RecallZion National ParkRoad Closures
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood