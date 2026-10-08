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WATCH LIVE: 4th Congressional District Debate with Mike Kennedy and Jonny Larsen

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:36 PM MDT

On Thursday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 4th Congressional District Debate, featuring Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Jonny Larsen. Utah Public Radio will broadcast the debate over the air and stream it at upr.org.

This will be the first general election since Utah adopted its new congressional map. Kennedy and Larsen are running to represent western and central Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives. Their district includes Tooele, Saratoga Springs, and Nephi to Richfield.

Join Utah Public Radio for the 2nd Congressional District debate Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m., with Democrat Peter Crosby and Republican Blake Moore.

Watch the other two debates below.
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby