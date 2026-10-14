Cache County Council 2026 Voter Guide
Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote for Cache County councilors this year.
Find your district. Districts not included in the map will be part of the 2028 election.
Logan Seat 2
Term length: 2 years
Candidates
- JoAnn Bennett (Republican)
- Allison E. Goulais (Democratic)
Logan Seat 3
Term length: 4 years
Candidates
- Sandi Goodlander (Republican)
- Mark Nafziger (Democratic)
Northeast District
Term length: 4 years
Candidates
- Mark R. Hurd (Republican)
- Lizette Villegas (Democratic)
Southeast District
Term length: 4 years
Candidates
- Kathryn A. Beus (Republican)
- Peter Thatcher (Constitution)
How to Vote
Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.
Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.
Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.
Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.