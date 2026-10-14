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Cache County Council 2026 Voter Guide

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:56 AM MDT

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots will be sent out as early as Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to vote for Cache County councilors this year.

Find your district. Districts not included in the map will be part of the 2028 election.

Logan Seat 2

Term length: 2 years

Candidates

The Historic Cache County Courthouse, a red brick building with white trim.
Politics
Bennett, Goulais campaign for Cache County Council Logan Seat 2
Jayke Martin

Logan Seat 3

Term length: 4 years

Candidates

The Historic Cache County Courthouse, a red brick building, under a blue sky.
Politics
Sandi Goodlander and Mark Nafziger run for Cache County Council
Isabelle Burky

Northeast District

Term length: 4 years

Candidates

Lizette Villegas stands outside the Cache County Historic Courthouse.
Politics
Lizette Villegas highlights community engagement in Cache County Council bid
Thys Reynolds

Southeast District

Term length: 4 years

Candidates

Kathryn Beus is running for re-election to the Cache County Council in the Southeast District 7
Utah News
Kathryn Beus centers responsible development in bid for County Council
Thys Reynolds

How to Vote

Click here to register to vote, check your registration status, or update your voter registration. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. or you can register on Election Day.

Vote by mail: If you have registered recently or voted in at least one of the past two general elections, your ballot will be mailed to you.

Vote early in person: Registered voters can vote early at select locations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day. Find your options for early voting by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.

Vote on Election Day: Polls will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m to vote in person. Make sure you bring identification. View voting locations near you by entering your address at vote.utah.gov.
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsCache County Council
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now, as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital programming. When I'm not working with our team to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby