Access Utah

Water, COVID and education: the 2022 legislative session opens on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published January 19, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST
Governor Spencer Cox speaks into a microphone.
Shalayne Smith Needham
/
UPR

Tuesday was the opening day of the 2022 Utah Legislature. We broadcast live from the state capitol in Salt Lake City and talked about the issues likely to be addressed in the legislature this year.

Our guests include Governor Spencer Cox; House Minority Leader Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City; House Majority Whip Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs; Senate Minority Whip Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City; Senate Majority Assistant Whip Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy; Rep. Candace Pierucci, R-Riverton; and Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.

And we would love to hear from you. What do you want to see come out of this legislative session? What should be the top priorities? Continue the conversation by emailing upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
