Water, COVID and education: the 2022 legislative session opens on Tuesday's Access Utah

Tuesday was the opening day of the 2022 Utah Legislature. We broadcast live from the state capitol in Salt Lake City and talked about the issues likely to be addressed in the legislature this year.

Our guests include Governor Spencer Cox; House Minority Leader Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City; House Majority Whip Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs; Senate Minority Whip Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City; Senate Majority Assistant Whip Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy; Rep. Candace Pierucci, R-Riverton; and Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.