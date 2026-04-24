USU Student Short Film Festival on Access Utah

We preview the USU Student Short Film Festival 2026. This film festival invites emerging filmmakers from every discipline to showcase their vision, craft, and originality on the big screen. Open to undergraduate and graduate students from all fields of study — from the sciences and humanities to the arts, engineering, education, and beyond — no prior filmmaking experience is required.

We talk with USU faculty members Keri Holt and David Wall and USU students Kjrstine Landaverde, Henry Hallock, and Griffin Gallagher.