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USU Student Short Film Festival on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:17 PM MDT
Marquee and sign for the Utah Theater, which will host the 2026 USU Student Short Film Festival.
Wikimedia Commons

We preview the USU Student Short Film Festival 2026. This film festival invites emerging filmmakers from every discipline to showcase their vision, craft, and originality on the big screen. Open to undergraduate and graduate students from all fields of study — from the sciences and humanities to the arts, engineering, education, and beyond — no prior filmmaking experience is required.

We talk with USU faculty members Keri Holt and David Wall and USU students Kjrstine Landaverde, Henry Hallock, and Griffin Gallagher.

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Access Utah UPRAccess Utah FilmsFilmfestivalStudents
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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