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Logan's forgotten college on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:08 PM MDT
A graphic is split in two parts. The left side says "Logan's lost college: Remembering Brigham Young College 100 Years Later" in navy blue text on a white background. On the right side is a black and white photo of a building with a crowd of people in front of it, facing the camera. A circular watermark on the right side says "Brigham Young College"
Utah State University

An exhibit marking the 100th anniversary of the closure of Brigham Young College was recently displayed at the Merrill-Cazier Library at Utah State University.

"Logan's Lost College: Remembering Brigham Young College 100 Years Later" explored the history and legacy of the Logan‑based institution, which operated from 1877 to 1926. Drawing from the library's Special Collections, the exhibit traced the historical arc of Brigham Young College through photographs, publications, correspondence, and institutional records. Materials highlighted academic programs, student life, and the college's role in shaping education in northern Utah, as well as the circumstances that led to its closure.

We talk with Darcy Pumphrey with USU Libraries.

Pumphrey is the digital assets librarian at Utah State University Libraries. Her work focuses on the preservation and continued access of USU's unique and archival digital assets. She previously managed digitization and digital projects for the Libraries. Pumphrey serves as a member of the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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