Logan's forgotten college on Access Utah

An exhibit marking the 100th anniversary of the closure of Brigham Young College was recently displayed at the Merrill-Cazier Library at Utah State University.

"Logan's Lost College: Remembering Brigham Young College 100 Years Later" explored the history and legacy of the Logan‑based institution, which operated from 1877 to 1926. Drawing from the library's Special Collections, the exhibit traced the historical arc of Brigham Young College through photographs, publications, correspondence, and institutional records. Materials highlighted academic programs, student life, and the college's role in shaping education in northern Utah, as well as the circumstances that led to its closure.

We talk with Darcy Pumphrey with USU Libraries.

Pumphrey is the digital assets librarian at Utah State University Libraries. Her work focuses on the preservation and continued access of USU's unique and archival digital assets. She previously managed digitization and digital projects for the Libraries. Pumphrey serves as a member of the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board.