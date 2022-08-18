Ag Matters: smart foodscapes for beef

Beef is important to the American economy and dinnerplate alike. However, overgrazing can damage vulnerable rangelands, and the methane and nitrogen cattle emit contributes to rising global temperatures. That, in turn, contributes to drought and forest fires in Utah and elsewhere.

Fortunately, researchers are working to address both ends of the problem. By planting clusters of hardy, nutritious plants on grazing lands, ranchers can reduce the greenhouse gases cattle produce, draw carbon from the atmosphere and improve the diets of their herds. These smart foodscapes also support native pollinators and wildlife for healthier ecosystems.