The Cropping Up logo is a green circle around a generic green plant.
Cropping Up

What is a specialty crop?

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT
peaches-g4879f0901_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

Utah food producers provide products that are unique to the state referred to as specialty crops. On this episode of our new series “Cropping Up," we visit the Miracle of Ag event with host Emma Parkhurst to learn about these crops, their health benefits, and the role they play in helping us access fresh food.

Support for UPR’s Cropping Up is made possible with support from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s  Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.

https://ag.utah.gov/

https://createbetterhealth.org/

https://extension.usu.edu/news_sections/general_news/usu-extension-sponsors-buy-produce-for-your-neighbor-food-drive

https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop

Cropping Up Emma ParkhurstSpecialty CropsUtah Department Of Agriculture And FoodUSU ExtensionCreate Better HealthNutrition
