What is a specialty crop?

Utah food producers provide products that are unique to the state referred to as specialty crops. On this episode of our new series “Cropping Up," we visit the Miracle of Ag event with host Emma Parkhurst to learn about these crops, their health benefits, and the role they play in helping us access fresh food.

Support for UPR’s Cropping Up is made possible with support from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute and Create Better Health Utah.

https://ag.utah.gov/

https://createbetterhealth.org/

https://extension.usu.edu/news_sections/general_news/usu-extension-sponsors-buy-produce-for-your-neighbor-food-drive

https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop