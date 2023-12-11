Eating the Past: Mandazi

Tammy: This is Tammy Proctor. Today I am pleased to welcome my

colleague, Dr. Chris Conte, who joins me to talk about dumplings. we

have spent several weeks trying to define what a dumpling is and

what it is not, and this week’s food is ambiguous in that regard.

The mandazi, a stuffed deep-fried treat, is served by street vendors in

Kenya and Tanzania.

Chris, welcome to the show – can you give us a brief description of

the mandazi and where you have eaten it?

Chris: Yes, I can do that. A mandazi is a deep-fried bread made with

coconut milk, flour, egg, and if possible, spiced with cardamom. The best

mandazi I ever ate was at the Mombasa Hotel on river road in Nairobi in

1983.

Cardamom and clove spiced! I also frequently ate mandazi at various kiosks

in Narok, Kenya, then a small and very dusty frontier town. at these

establishments, fashioned from corrugated iron sheets and other types of

available materials, people drank very sweet tea with their mandazis. Often,

they dipped the mandazi into the tea. I did not dip.

Tammy: So is it a dumpling? Or a doughnut? In reading descriptions of

the recipe, it sounds a lot like a sopapilla that you might get in New

Mexico. What’s your opinion about how we should classify it?

Chris: Not a dumpling. Mandazi is doughnut-like but without any sugary

toppings. Tea is already loaded, beyond belief really, with sugar.

Tammy: As a historian, you might be able to give us a sense of what

influences helped shape East African cuisine. Can you talk a bit

about the history of Kenya and Tanzania and how that history is

visible in the foods people eat?

Chris: Well, Tammy, I’d say that East Africa has a cosmopolitan cuisine closely

tied to its history as part of the Indian Ocean world. South and southeast

Asian influences are everywhere from food on the city streets to the farmer’s

field.

Indigenous people have incorporated into their ag systems rice, bananas,

plantains, yam, papaya, mango, pepper and other spices, systems for more

than two thousand years. And sorghum, a crop indigenous to Africa is the

most consumed grain in India.

But let’s not forget, Tammy, about American crops like maize and cassava.

They have been adopted into cropping beginning with the Portuguese

incursions into the Indian Ocean in the sixteenth century. East Africans

consume them daily as a porridge or a boiled dish with the consistency of

polenta. In fact, ugali, made with maize flour is probably the most consumed

food in east Africa.

Though rice is preferred on the coast and at special occasions upcountry.

I could go on but we seem to be running out of time.

Tammy: What is your favorite dish – the one you always try to get

when you visit the region?

Chris: My favorite dish is biryani and the best I’ve eaten has been at the dolphin

restaurant in Zanzibar town on Unguja (Zanzibar). Perhaps better, was the

biryani I ate in 1983 on lamu Island (Kenya). In the coastal towns, chefs make

biryani using a sauce and either beef, chicken, or fish. There is nothing like it.

I also love East African style

chapatis. You’ll find the world’s best at the Dar Es Salaam fish market.

Tammy: Thanks again to Chris Conte for joining me to discuss East

African cuisine and the mandazi, which *might* be a dumpling. Stay

tuned as we continue our exploration of the fried, boiled, baked,

and yummy dumpling.

