Eating the Past: The Farm Vegetarian Cookbook

This is Tammy Proctor, and this season on Eating the Past, we are

talking vegetarian cooking, history, and lifestyles. Once again I’d like to

revisit USU’s historic cookbooks in the Merrill-Cazier Library Special

Collections.

So today, I want to feature a very earthy-crunchy 1970s

cookbooks, called the Farm Vegetarian Cookbook, which is part of our

large folklore collection. You can check out the groovy cover and one

recipe from the book our eating the past page on the UPR website.

This book is focused on promoting a vegetarian and local food lifestyle,

and it was written by Louise Hagler, a vegan food advocate who was

partly responsible for popularizing tofu in the United States.

The book follows a number of people living on a communal farm in the

1970s, and the book says that they are a ‘large, longhair spiritual

community” with 750 people, including 250 kids living on 1750 acres.

In other words, a hippie-influenced commune.

This place, the farm community in Tennesee, was founded in 1971 by

Stephen Gaskin, who later founded Plenty international, a nonprofit global

food organization.

The cookbook, first printed in 1975, was republished widely and now its

later edition, the new Farm Vegetarian Cookbook, is a staple for many

vegetarian cooks.

Stephen, who wrote the intro, explains the concept: ‘the thing about our

cookbook is we don’t want to be faddish or cultish or scare people off.

We just honestly want them to know how to make it on vegies, even

somebody who doesn’t particularly have a moral reason for being a

Vegetarian . . .” (p. 1)

In other words, this is vegetarian cooking for the masses, focused around

easy recipes and inexpensive ingredients. That being said, Stephen goes

on to say that they are “absolute vegetarians. We don’t do meat or milk or

eggs or cheese or fish or fowl.”

Today we would call that vegan, so you can see the evolution of the terms – from

absolute vegetarian to vegan.

The book provides recipes for all kinds of dishes, but it also has a really

useful section on making your own vegan versions of common foods. It

explains how to make soy “butter”, soy “cream cheese”, soy mayonnaise,

and soy whipped cream, for instance. (p. 78-9)

There are lots of great recipes here, but I’ll feature just one – tamale pie.

This one calls for “dried field corn”, or what we’d call hominy, cooked in

a pressure cooked with lime, salt and water for an hour. Then you grind

the corn to make a paste. This is not easy as far as I’m concerned, and I’d

be tempted to just buy a bag of masa harina!

But from that point on, the recipe is pretty straightforward. Cook a pot of

pinto beans, sauté onions, and green peppers with tomatoes chili spices

and canned green chiles.

Put this bean mixture into a casserole layered with the ‘corn paste’ and then

bake at 350 degrees for about ½ hour. This is hearty fare to feed a family.

As Stephen says, “this is people food and I know its good for you because we

make it on it!”