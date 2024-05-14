Eating the Past: From meat to veggie: British cooking

This is Tammy Proctor, and this season on Eating the Past, we have

spent some time discussing vegan and vegetarian history. Today, I want

to talk about how to turn much-loved food traditions into vegan or

vegetarian friendly offerings.

This a two-part episode, with the first focusing on British cooking, often

seen primarily as a meat-and-potatoes and-gravy kind of cuisine. It’s hard

to imagine a traditional Sunday roast in a pub that doesn’t have lard, beef,

fish, or drippings at its center.

Yet British pubs have become leaders in creating delicious vegetarian

and vegan offerings that complement the foods that people love and

remember from their childhoods. These include vegan and vegetarian

sausages, often made from grains, that are delicately spiced and filling.

Halloumi, a squeaky and chewy Greek cheese, is now routinely offered as

a salad topping or a sandwich filler for vegetarians.

I want to spend a little time on one particular British food – the meat pie

which has long been a stable of pubs and street vendors and specialty

bakeries. What would it look like to transform a meaty offering into a

vegetable one?

Here it is useful to take a page from Anglo-Indian cooking

and to think about the samosa, which is served both as a lamb dish and as

a potato dish. Why couldn't one take a lamb meat pie and transform it

into a samosa pie (with potatoes and peas)?

So what follows is a description of my own experiment making a

traditional British pie crust filled with a potato samosa interior.

First, if you want to make an authentic British pie that stands alone

outside of a pan, then you need to make a hot water pie crust. That’s the

secret.

You can find recipes for this online, but the basic recipe is flour (I

make mine with part white and part whole wheat flour), salt, water, and

vegetable shortening (Crisco).

This makes a vegan crust that is delicious. Take the water and Crisco and

bring to a boil in a pot on the stove, then stir the hot mixture into the dry

ingredients. let it cook slightly, then knead it until you can make a ball.

You can add a little more water if necessary. I usually roll this out between

two layers of waxed paper, then I put it in a spring form pan – the sides

should come up at least three inches.

Reserve 1/3 of the dough (and wrap) until you are ready to roll it

out for the top. Then the magic of the filling is next – this is really a yummy

dish!

Peel and cut into cubes some Yukon gold potatoes. In a skillet, cook a small

diced onion in olive or coconut oil, add ground ginger, minced garlic,

cumin, red pepper flakes, and let it cook for 5-7 minutes. Add the diced

potatoes and cover – cook on low-medium until the potatoes are soft.

Stir occasionally. When potatoes are soft, stir in a cup of frozen peas

and heat just for a couple of minutes. Make a cornstarch slurry, then

add it to the pan. Take off heat. At this point you can spice it as you like – I

add mustard seeds and cilantro and salt.

Cool the filling, then pile it into the prepared crust. Be sure to level it

off and leave space at the top – I aim for ½ inch or more. Roll out the

remaining dough and cover the filling.

Press to seal the edges well and then you can crimp it with a fork if you

want. Be sure to cut a hole in center or a couple of slits to allow steam to

escape.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake at least an hour (I usually leave it a bit

longer). Remove and –this is key—cool for 2 hours before unmolding it. It

has to set up. Then voila – samosa pie that is delicious and can be kept for

several days in the fridge.

I encourage you to think about fun ways to adapt meat dishes to vegan

or vegetarian treatments. It’s an entertaining way to enliven your old

standards.