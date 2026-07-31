Stephen Montgomery, the special olympian

Steven Montgomery

My name is Steven James Montgomery. I'm here at StoryCorps in Saint George.

Karen Willmott

My name is Karen Wilmot, and I actually work for a company that provides services to Steven.

Steven Montgomery

When you first start working for Turn? Actually 24 years.

Karen Willmott

Twenty-four years, you're right! So we've known each other just about that long. You had mentioned to me about a museum about Steven.

Steven Montgomery

Like a Special Olympics museum. Have all my medals displayed.

Karen Willmott

Steven, let me clarify that you participate in the Special Olympics.

Steven Montgomery

Yeah, in track and field: the 100 meter run, the 15 meter run, and shotput; win those gold medals.

And in that museum, the TV have all the -- all my YouTube build videos playing in order.

Karen Willmott

So a museum of all about Steven.

Steven Montgomery

Yeah

Karen Willmott

It would be filled with YouTube videos and all your medals.

Steven Montgomery

And in that museum, there gift shop.

Karen Willmott

Oh, a gift shop too. What could they buy there?

Steven Montgomery

The pony bead keychain. Like I give out a lot of to people.

Karen Willmott

Let's talk about those pony bead keychains. How many do you think you've made so far?

Steven Montgomery

Some many I kind of like count.

Karen Willmott

Have you had a favorite design?

Steven Montgomery

A doggy.

Karen Willmott

The doggie. What has been your very favorite thing about doing YouTube?

Steven Montgomery

I claimed my YouTube channel in 2009. Make a lot of YouTube videos.

Karen Willmott

How did you learn to do that?

Steven Montgomery

I watch other people do theirs, and I record YouTube videos on my tablet and put my intro and my outro, then I merge it together, th upload it to my YouTube channel.

Karen Willmott

What are your hopes and dreams for your YouTube channel?

Steven Montgomery

Interview politicians, religious leaders, and also a lot of Special Olympic competitions in the future.

Karen Willmott

What is your goal for followers?

Steven Montgomery

Get up to 500 million subscribers.

Karen Willmott

Wow!

Steven Montgomery

Yeah.

Karen Willmott

Stephen, who has been the biggest influence on your life?

Steven Montgomery

My parents. Them teach me about good work ethic. Like have me do chores each time and make me to work at Cup Bop.

Karen Willmott

So you work at Cup Bop, the restaurant?

Steven Montgomery

Yeah, I like that job.

Karen Willmott

And what do you do there?

Steven Montgomery

Um, clean dishes or clean the trash.

Karen Willmott

What's your favorite thing about your job?

Steven Montgomery

Say all my coworkers and say "hi" to them.

Karen Willmott

Stephen, tell us how long you've been participating in Special Olympics.

Steven Montgomery

Thirteen years.

Karen Willmott

Wow! And you compete for a team.

Steven Montgomery

Turn Lightning.

Karen Willmott

Turn Lightning. What other sports do you do besides track and field?

Steven Montgomery

Bocce ball and bowling, and basketball.

Karen Willmott

Tell me what you love about bocce.

Steven Montgomery

It like doubles -- me and my brother.

Karen Willmott

So you're on the doubles team with your brother.

Steven Montgomery

Yeah, since 2012.

Karen Willmott

Winning gold medals. And what do you hope to accomplish in the future with Special Olympics?

Steven Montgomery

Be like a coach for future Special Olympians like I, too.

Karen Willmott

You'd like to coach and help others learn.

Steven Montgomery

Yeah.

