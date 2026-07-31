Stephen Montgomery, the special olympian
Steven Montgomery
My name is Steven James Montgomery. I'm here at StoryCorps in Saint George.
Karen Willmott
My name is Karen Wilmot, and I actually work for a company that provides services to Steven.
Steven Montgomery
When you first start working for Turn? Actually 24 years.
Karen Willmott
Twenty-four years, you're right! So we've known each other just about that long. You had mentioned to me about a museum about Steven.
Steven Montgomery
Like a Special Olympics museum. Have all my medals displayed.
Karen Willmott
Steven, let me clarify that you participate in the Special Olympics.
Steven Montgomery
Yeah, in track and field: the 100 meter run, the 15 meter run, and shotput; win those gold medals.
And in that museum, the TV have all the -- all my YouTube build videos playing in order.
Karen Willmott
So a museum of all about Steven.
Steven Montgomery
Yeah
Karen Willmott
It would be filled with YouTube videos and all your medals.
Steven Montgomery
And in that museum, there gift shop.
Karen Willmott
Oh, a gift shop too. What could they buy there?
Steven Montgomery
The pony bead keychain. Like I give out a lot of to people.
Karen Willmott
Let's talk about those pony bead keychains. How many do you think you've made so far?
Steven Montgomery
Some many I kind of like count.
Karen Willmott
Have you had a favorite design?
Steven Montgomery
A doggy.
Karen Willmott
The doggie. What has been your very favorite thing about doing YouTube?
Steven Montgomery
I claimed my YouTube channel in 2009. Make a lot of YouTube videos.
Karen Willmott
How did you learn to do that?
Steven Montgomery
I watch other people do theirs, and I record YouTube videos on my tablet and put my intro and my outro, then I merge it together, th upload it to my YouTube channel.
Karen Willmott
What are your hopes and dreams for your YouTube channel?
Steven Montgomery
Interview politicians, religious leaders, and also a lot of Special Olympic competitions in the future.
Karen Willmott
What is your goal for followers?
Steven Montgomery
Get up to 500 million subscribers.
Karen Willmott
Wow!
Steven Montgomery
Yeah.
Karen Willmott
Stephen, who has been the biggest influence on your life?
Steven Montgomery
My parents. Them teach me about good work ethic. Like have me do chores each time and make me to work at Cup Bop.
Karen Willmott
So you work at Cup Bop, the restaurant?
Steven Montgomery
Yeah, I like that job.
Karen Willmott
And what do you do there?
Steven Montgomery
Um, clean dishes or clean the trash.
Karen Willmott
What's your favorite thing about your job?
Steven Montgomery
Say all my coworkers and say "hi" to them.
Karen Willmott
Stephen, tell us how long you've been participating in Special Olympics.
Steven Montgomery
Thirteen years.
Karen Willmott
Wow! And you compete for a team.
Steven Montgomery
Turn Lightning.
Karen Willmott
Turn Lightning. What other sports do you do besides track and field?
Steven Montgomery
Bocce ball and bowling, and basketball.
Karen Willmott
Tell me what you love about bocce.
Steven Montgomery
It like doubles -- me and my brother.
Karen Willmott
So you're on the doubles team with your brother.
Steven Montgomery
Yeah, since 2012.
Karen Willmott
Winning gold medals. And what do you hope to accomplish in the future with Special Olympics?
Steven Montgomery
Be like a coach for future Special Olympians like I, too.
Karen Willmott
You'd like to coach and help others learn.
Steven Montgomery
Yeah.