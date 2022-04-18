The four styles of parenting

Shauntell Kanigan

There are four different parenting styles. The first one that we're going to talk about is the authoritative. And that is a parenting style that comes with high levels of respect, and warmth. And it's a good balance of kindness and fairness, and respect for all involved. There's also the authoritarian, which is very close in wording. But that one is a little bit more rigid and strict, it has more high levels of respect and control, and lower warmth and loving feelings. The second one is the permissive parenting style. The third one is, and that is more of high levels of warmth, but low respect, low control. And what it is, is more kind of the best friend parenting. And then the one parenting style that we want to try to avoid is the neglectful. And that's where we have little warmth, little control, and really no respect. And it's just not an area that we want to be in. But yeah, so those are the four different parenting styles that there is.

Shalayne Smith Needham

I know you do work with step families, what parenting style do you suggest for a step parents?

Shauntell Kanigan

Oddly, this seems kind of backwards. But we recommend four step parents to come in as the more permissive parent, that one being the low control over but high relationship. So the step parents will come in and just work on that relationship, build that relationship, and have that until the child start seeing them as a parent figure. And this can take a little time or a lot of time. And once that child starts seeing that step parent as the parental figure, then they can come in and start disciplining and having more control and those type of things. That as a step parent, we recommend for them to really focus on that relationship, before they start disciplining.

Shalayne Smith Needham

What style overall do you recommend parents should strive for?

Shauntell Kanigan

We recommend that authoritative parenting style where you have that high level of control, respect and warmness and that's where you can tell your child you know, no, you're not allowed to eat in the living room. They may roll their eyes at you, but they'll follow and listen to your instructions. And you guys have a good relationship. There's bonding, there's love, there's affection, but there's also consequences and understanding of what is expected and what is expected to happen.

Shalayne Smith Needham

Finally, tell us what resources are available for those interested in finding out more.

Shauntell Kanigan

Yeah, for more information about our classes or resources, you can go to healthyrelationshipsutah.org to sign up for one of our free classes. We also have social media on Instagram and Facebook under Healthy Relationships Utah,