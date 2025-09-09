© 2025 Utah Public Radio
USU Extension Education Highlights

USU Extension Education Highlight: Utah fire season recap

By Shalayne Smith Needham
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:07 PM MDT
Wildfire burning through a landscape
Matthias Fischer, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Brad is an Assistant Professor of Wildland Fire Science in the Wildland Resources Department at the Quinney College of Natural Resources with Utah State University Extension. After more than 33 years in wildland fire management with over 400 wildland fires, Brad retired in 2021 from federal wildland fire service having worked with the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the National Park Service, living in Pinebrook since 2004.  Brad’s extension, teaching, and research efforts focus on landscape and community resiliency including prescribed fire and treatment effectiveness, smoke management, risk analysis, strategic planning, and dispelling of wildland fire misinformation.  Brad continues participating on the Alaska Incident Management Team as an Operation Section Chief focusing on strategic operations.

Bradley Washa outdoors with a fire burning in the background.

https://www.usu.edu/today/story/ask-an-expert--wildfire-safety-starts-at-home/

https://utah-fire-info-utahdnr.hub.arcgis.com/

Shalayne Smith Needham
Shalayne Smith Needham has worked at Utah Public Radio since 2000 as producer of Access Utah. She graduated from Utah State University in 1997 with a BA in Sociology, emphasis on Criminology. A Logan native, she grew up with an appreciation for the great outdoors and spends her free time photographing the Western landscape and its wildlife.
